Heather Jameson Reveals the Diet and Exercise Routine That Helped Her Get Rid of Cellulite in 2 Months

Woodstock, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Heather J., a middle aged mom, with 2 kids, has just uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel, in which she reveals the diet and exercise routine she followed for 2 months in order to get rid of cellulite.



Not only that she details the steps that she followed to remove cellulite from the thighs and butt, but she offers a lot of interested cellulite tips that can be allowed by all women in need for a tight and smooth skin.



She has tried to banish her cellulite for more than 7 months with almost no results, but once she has started this new routine, she saw results in just a few days.



Her diet was based on raw veggies and fruits. She didn’t eat too many fruits though, because she was afraid she might gain weight because of the sugar in the fruits, so she limited the fruit inake to a maximum of 150 grams per day.



During all this time she exercised 2 times per day, a short workout in the morning in which she mostly did squats and lunges, and another workout in the evening or afternoon in which for 40 minutes her combined lifting weight with Cardio.



During these workouts she burned more than 500 calories per day, so not only that she managed to get rid of cellulite fast, but she also lost 7 pounds.



There were a few other elements which lead to her success, like doing coffee ground wraps daily, massaging the skin on her thighs and butt with olive oil, and drinking lots of water.



The great news for women is that after having watched her latest YouTube video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwb9EqSj6qk , they can download for FREE the detail diet and exercise routine Heather followed. And if they click the link in the description of the video, they can also download a lot of other useful articles about cellulite reduction, which Heather wrote herself and posted on her website.



For further details, women interested in a great method to remove cellulite fast, should watch her “ How to get rid of cellulite fast “ video on YouTube.



About Heather Jameson

Dedicated to help women across the world get rid of cellulite, lose weight and become healthier and sexier than ever.



Contact: Heather Jameson

Company: Cellulitenomore

Address: 122 Main Street, 03262, N. Woodstock, NH

Telephone No.: 603-745-8971

Website: http://www.cellulitenomore.net