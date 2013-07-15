London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The US National Institute of Health has announced that it intends to dramatically reduce the amount of chimpanzees it will use for medical research purposes, adding that most will be sent to animal sanctuaries. Many followers of Heather Tassone Twitter user applauded the decision. Dr Francis Collins, the NIH director, noted that chimpanzees deserve special consideration, as they are very intelligent animals. The decision came after the US Department of Health and Human Services made a recommendation for the release of chimpanzees used for biomedical research. Approximately three hundred chimps are to go to sanctuaries, with just fifty remaining in labs around the country.



Many animal rights groups praised the NIH for this move; the Humane Society's CEO, Wayne Pacelle, described it as a major turning point, and a historic moment for chimpanzees, many of whom have been living in terrible conditions for more than thirty years. PETA were equally exuberant, with a representative saying that there were huge celebrations underway at the organisation's headquarters in Virginia today. Not everyone was pleased with the NIH's decision however; friends of Heather Tassone Facebook member heard that the Texas Biomedical Research Institute argued that fifty chimpanzees was not enough to allow their researchers to quickly develop a cure for viruses like Hepatitis B and C, both of which kill over one million people annually.



Colleagues of Heather Tassone ultrasound supervisor read that the NIH also announced that they would not be breeding the fifty chimpanzees that were to be kept for research. Dr Collins explained that humans have derived many benefits from the service provided by chimpanzees in the biomedical research field, but that due to the development of new technologies and scientific methods, they are no longer needed in most cases. He added that chimpanzee's likeness to humans, in terms of their genetics, meant that up until now, they were vital for research.



The justifications for their continued use in certain research projects were provided by the Institute of Medicine; this organisation named a number of areas in which the use of chimpanzees was essential - this included the development of vaccinations for the virus, Hepatitis C. The report from the Institute stated that no other type of animal could be used for this particular research. Acquaintances of Heather Tassone emergency medicine doctor learned that the amount of chimpanzees retained for the purposes of research is to be reviewed once every five years, so as to determine if they are still needed.



Hundreds of chimpanzees which have been used by medical researchers for decades are to be transferred to sanctuaries, after a decision was made by the National Institute of Health to release them. Many animal rights groups have praised the move.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Lucy Gumbarish

lucygumbarish@gmail.com

London