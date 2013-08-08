Heather Wagenhals Releases New Book "Bushido Business: Art of the Modern Professional"

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Heather Wagenhals, personal finance expert, host of “Unlock Your Wealth Radio”, and author of “Yes You Can!” is proud to announce the release of “Bushido Business: Art of the Modern Professional” co-authored with Tom Hopkins, Steven Covey, and Brian Tracy.



"Bushido" was the traditional code of the Japanese samurai, stressing seven traits: honesty and justice, heroic courage, compassion, polite courtesy, complete sincerity, honor, and duty and loyalty. It is translated by some to mean "way of the warrior." Though the age of the samurai has faded into history, the principles and values the samurai upheld are still relevant and necessary today.



These ancient concepts have been brought to life by the authors in this book and will add a new dimension to the concept of how to succeed in business or in your personal life.



Heather seeks to give her readers and radio audience the tools to create or fix every area of one’s financial life in a positive, no nonsense way.



Visit http://www.unlockyourwealthradio.com to order your copy today and join countless others who have learned to manage their money easier, in

less time and reducing stress.



About Heather Wagenhals

Heather is a celebrated columnist, Radio Talk Show Host For Unlock Your Wealth® Radio, member of the National Speakers Association, certified NLP Practitioner, recognized as an ICFE Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist (CITRMS®). Arizona Real Estate Broker, Author of the Unlock Your Wealth® crisis management and financial wellness series targeted to those who desire financial independence and was named one of the Top 100 financial experts to listen to and learn from in November by Accredited Colleges Online.



For more information, please visit: www.unlockyourwealthradio.com



Heather Wagenhals is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.

Website: http://mediaproductions.tv



Shannon Rose

Eclectic Media Productions

813.389.0801

confirmations@mediaproductions.tv