Superior Service of Broken Arrow Inc. Wins Angie's List Super Service Award 2013

Broken Arrow, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Superior Service of Broken Arrow Inc. now wins Angie’s List Super Service Award 2013 for the second consecutive year. The award reflects the consistent level of the company to offer a standard service.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We are pleased to receive the Angie’s List Super Service Award again. Our success lies in the dedication and hard work of our members. The award has proven fact that we have strived to offer A-grade heating and air service in Tulsa to our customers.”



The reputed company carries out successful installation and repair service of air conditioning and heating equipments across Tulsa region. Around 5 percent of overall service companies in Tulsa region compete to win the prestigious List Super Service Award. The companies make way into the competition after thorough background and profile check that Angie’s List for operational guidelines mentions.



The spokesperson also added, “As a reputed firm, we believe in maintaining reliability and quality of service. We believe to create beneficial customer relationships while offering high standard repairing and installation service for all residential equipments throughout Tulsa region.”



Ratings of service companies under Angie’s list require meeting a number of strict guidelines related to period grade review, recent grade, overall grade and more. Every company making their way to the list of Angie are graded through A and F, maintaining various scales in different areas like professionalism, price and punctuality.



Andrews Taylor, Tulsa says, “We are privileged to have such a reputed service rendering organization in our region. Their expert personnel offer fastest repairing and installation. They even charge moderate rates for their exclusive service.”



Superior Service of Broken Arrow Inc. is a reputed heating and air service provider in Tulsa that offers exclusive service to the residents. Their profound customer service paved the way to their successive achievement as the best service provider across Tulsa.



About Superior Service of Broken Arrow Inc.

Superior Service of Broken Arrow Inc. is an insured and licensed company of Oklahoma to carry out installation and repairing of air and associated heating equipments over the region. They cover entire Tulsa County region with their service. For details, visit http://www.357ac4u.com/.