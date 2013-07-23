Heating Appliances in South Korea - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Heating Appliances in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- 2012's winter was colder and longer than during previous years. In addition, the cold wave hit the country up to March 2012. According to Auction, an internet retailer, March 2012's sales of heating appliances increased by 116% compared to 2011. Heating appliances were not only purchased for home purpose, but also for office use. Office workers purchased electric blankets and fan heaters. Heating appliances generated by a USB attachment, such as USB blanket were popular.
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
