Heating Up Fitness in Yoga Class

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Yoga has been practiced for centuries to improve health and flexibility while promoting mental tranquility, inner peace, and reducing stress. The longer the exercise is around, the more we learn about the benefits and different ways to adapt the practice and make it more effective. One of these adaptations growing in popularity is Bikram Yoga, also known as Hot Yoga.



Created by Bikram Choudhury in the 1970’s, the practice is based around traditional yoga poses, adaptations are made to the studio it is practiced in. Mainly, humidity is added to the room, and the temperature is increased to around 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit, about the same temperature as a sauna.



While it may sound uncomfortable, practicing yoga in high temperatures has several proven health benefits. Participant’s muscles are warmed both inside in out, allowing for easier, deeper stretching throughout the movements. The heat also allows muscles to recover quicker, allowing for improved strength by putting tissue in the optimal state for reorganization. To help cool the body, the blood thins and circulates quicker, increasing the cardiovascular value of the workout, not to mention the excess sweat helping to efficiently rid the body of toxins.



There are cautions one must take, however. While classes are open to all fitness levels, be aware of your body’s needs. Make sure you are consuming lots of water before and after class, and if you cannot make it through a full 90 minute session, feel free to step out when necessary. Your body will adjust and acclimate within a few sessions, and soon you’ll find yourself breathing deeper and pushing yourself farther than you thought you could.



Hot yoga is challenging, and may not be for everyone. But if you’re willing to sweat it out, the benefits to your health and mental well-being will rise higher than the temperature in the room. Be sure to hydrate, and dress appropriately in sweat comfortable, form fitting clothes to allow the skin to breathe efficiently.



Expert Brand has all the athletic clothing needed to begin any fitness program. Visit http://expertbrand.com to browse our selection of comfortable, stylish apparel.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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