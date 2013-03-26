Heatmasters Offers Environment-Friendly Air-Conditioning Services in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Heatmasters offers eco-friendly state-of-the-art air-conditioning service in Chicago. The company is committed to preserve the environment by adapting ways to go green. Thus, this heating contractor aims to reduce energy usage which helps to cut emissions that contribute to global warming. Elaborating the eco-friendly services provided by the company, a spokesperson states, “Our full line of R4104A products contain no chlorine, all natural environmentally friendly cleaning products.”



“We also provide our customers Solar Attic Fans – let the sun do the work and take humidity out of the attic. It also can extend the life of the roof and your HVAC equipment, all without any electrical costs. High efficient furnaces, boilers, and air conditioners, which reduce energy usage, are used by us for the purpose. Regular maintenance of existing equipment is done to extend product life, optimize performance and reduce energy usage,” he added further.



The company also provides heater installation services in Chicago and has been installing the highly rated equipment for homes, large and small in Chicagoland area. The consultants at the firm are trained to properly size a new system. Partnering with the specially trained installation team gives customers the highest quality craftsmanship in the HVAC industry.



The company, providing heating services in Chicago employs the highly skilled and trained technicians. It not only invests in enrolling the technicians in factory trained classes, but also has an in-house training facility. The professionals also provide up to date information on the latest products and strive to provide the best level of services.



About Heatmasters

Heatmasters is a family owned business. Since 1950, it has been providing state-of-the-art services to customers and maintains a high level of customer service by investing in customer oriented employees. Some of the services provided by the company are heat repair service in Chicago, duct cleaning service in Chicago, and air conditioning repair to name a few. It serves the heating and cooling needs of homeowners in the Chicagoland area. The company takes the same level of care for the smallest to the largest projects.



To learn more visit: http://www.heatmasters.com/

Contact Address: 540 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630

(773) 777-5700 | 1-800-HEATING