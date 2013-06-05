"Heaven Sent" by Zawles Available on Itunes

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- “Heaven Sent,” an absolutely blazing new Hip Hop track by fast rising artist Zawles is now available on iTunes, Last.FM and other digital purchase sites. Produced by Stevie Hooper, “Heaven Sent” is a veritable tour de force of genre bending sounds. “Heaven Sent” combines powerful sounds from Rock music with classical elements from Hip Hop to accentuate Zawles’ unique vocal talents. This track is one for those who enjoy old school flavor, but still appreciate an artist who isn’t afraid to try new things and create new sounds.



About Matthew P. Gonzales

Born in Toronto,Canada, Matthew P. Gonzales left at an early age of 4 years old, to be raised in St. James Jamaica and then Brooklyn New York where he started taking music seriously and learned to do his first recordings. Zawles, entered the rap scene officially in the year of 2003 by releasing his first mixtape entitled “Hustler’s Redemption” in New York City. One single off the mixtape entitled “Heard” featured his Brother, Dj Gunzales and Dancehall Reggae Artist “Bounty Killer” and was a popular Duplate for “Dj Gunzales” back in Jamaica. Unfortunately, in 2005 two of Zawles’s brothers were killed, but despite the tragedy Zawles kept his momentum and continued recording. He released his first commercial CD “Back Alive-The I’m holding EP” in 2008. From that EP the song “Sinful LIFE” which was dedicated to his deceased brothers, was successfully picked up by ‘Peach Arch Entertainment’ and is the theme song for the movie “Animal 2”, starring Ving Rhames. Zawles has released a number of singles on iTunes and done collaborations with the likes of “Royce Da 59” and “Crooked I” after they joined Eminem's Shady Records label. Currently working on his debut independent album, Zawles says, “I am eager to quench everyone’s curiosity and give them more than what they might expect.”



