Heavenbook - a Blockchain Platform for Commemorating Past Heroes, Loved Ones, Plants, and Animals

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- The world is currently living through one of the most defining moments of human history. The Coronavirus is one of the biggest pandemics over the last century that has taken over 784,000 lives worldwide.



While in the next year or two, the world may move past this situation and make new beginnings, however, for the ones who lost their friends and family as a victim to this deadly virus, their memories will be etched forever.



To commemorate all the victims who are dead, the Empowteam has built a new blockchain-based platform Heavenbook.io - a social network for the dead. The Heavenbook social platform will list all those people worth remembering so that they never go out from memories.



The idea is to spread crucial information and achievements of those who are dead. Besides, Heavenbook also provides information about those personalities who have made significant contribution to the society in the past.



At first glance, the blockchain-based Heavenbook platform looks quite similar to Twitter wherein users can pay respect, comment, and share the posts made.



Many people today on social media pay homage to their lost relatives or friends by sharing a post of their best memories. While there are some cultural difference around the globe, the world is still bound together with a common cause of humanity. This concept has paved the way for birth of the Heavenbook social network.



Heavenbook serves like an online real-estate for people to pay homage to their friends and family who passed away. Heavenbook knows the fact that emotional attachments have no boundaries. Thus, apart from some popular personalities or ordinary people, it also allows users to make posts for their pets, animals, or anything with whom they share an emotional connection.



Heavenbook - Functions and Principle of Operations



The Heavenbook.io shows a timeline of all those people who died on a given particular day. It provides additional information about them like any significant contributions, life biography, and other things.



Besides, the platform users can remember them and shower love through actions like leaving flowers, burning candles, and leaving tribute messages.



In case of any unfortunate event and death of their loved ones, users can update their followers just by creating a 'memorial' on Heavenbook. This way all the community members like friends, family and other closed ones can share their condolences and thoughts by posting their messages.



The idea is getting together people from different ethnicity, culture, languages, interests, etc. and developing mutual harmony, trust and respect within them.



Besides, there are many people who have done huge social work but go unnoticed or get lost in the history books. Heavenbook ensures that their contributions are brought in front of the people so that they are at least remembered posthumously.



The good thing about Heavenbook platform is that it's absolutely decentralized not controlled by any organization. Thus, all the entries are absolutely done by its users making sure that everyone has the right to remember their heroes in whatever field they might be from.



All the entries are absolutely tamper-proof as the Empow blockchain stores all records in detail. Heavenbook can serve as a great historical archive for the coming generations.



Besides, it can also serve as a great platform for all the ancestral information for families that explains their roots and where they come from.



Heavenbook doesn't differentiate between humans or animals. There are many stories about dogs that have played a crucial role in some rescue or in military operations. Users can also post about these brave hearts on the platform.



Similarly, environment and nature play a crucial role in the planetary existence. Thus, Heavenbook allows posting of the forests and the plants who are an important part of our ecosystem. Last year in August, the Amazon forest lost thousands of trees in one of the biggest wildfires in history. Similarly, there was also a massive bush fire in the jungles of Australia.



Leveraging the Empow Blockchain Platform



Heavenbook is built atop the Empow blockchain which is a secure social network platform built using the Proof of Social (PoC) consensus algorithm. It is a completely decentralized network with high performance and low latency.



By leveraging the power of Empower blockchain, Heavenbook can support millions of users at a given time. The Empow blockchain will store all data of Heavenbook on a distributed ledger. Hence the data remains completely immutable, secure, transparent, and free from regulatory intervention.



