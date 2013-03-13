Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiards Provides Hot Tub Service and Repair in Breckenridge, CO

Dillon, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- People who are searching for the most reliable and finest Breckenridge hot tub services should look no further than Heavenly Times Hot Tub and Billiards. They provide hot tub service and repair in Summit County and Breckenridge, Colorado. In the subzero temperatures of Summit County, Heavenly Times Hot Tub service provides the Second Homeowners, Short Term Rental Homes, and full time residents of Breckenridge, Dillon, Silverthorne, Frisco, Summit Cove, Wildernest, Copper Mountain, and Keystone with products and services that are reliable and reasonably priced. Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiard understands the desires of people looking to relax and unwind after a long day of work or skiing in subzero temperatures.



Started in 1999 by Michael Swartz, Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiard was created to fulfill the need for Breckenridge hot tub service and repair. In 2001, the first retail store was opened to provide Arctic Spas and Hot Tubs in Silverthorne and now Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiard has grown into a leading supplier of hot tubs, hot tub covers and cover lifters, spa chemicals, hot tub filters, spa service and spa accessories and also owns 4 service vehicles performing service and repairs of all brands of hot tubs and pool tables.



Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiards has provided the hot tub owners of Summit County the convenience of calling their service vans to fix any brand of spa 7 days a week, plus routine and regular hot tub maintenance. There are a range of service plans to fit a variety of individual needs. Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiards have branched out their repair and maintenance services for other luxury products like luxury saunas, steam showers, bath tubs, hot tub gazebos, and massage chairs.



Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiard not only provides maintenance and repair facilities, the company also sell a long list of different products and accessories of products like; Artic Spa hot tubs, hot tub and gazebo combination, billiard tables, foosball tables air hockey and pool tables in Breckenridge and Summit county. Heavenly Times is also pleased to announce that they were awarded “Dealer of the Year” by Arctic Spas in 2012. Breckenridge and Summit County residents can also make use of the special offers and free online quote on their website.



For more information about Heavenly Time Hot Tubs and Billiard, their services, products and to view their picture gallery go to: www.HeavenlyTimes.com



About Heavenly Times Hot Tubs

Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiards was started in 1999 by Michael Swartz. Seeing a need for a responsible and dependable service company, he started Heavenly Times to provide hot tub maintenance in Summit County, Colorado.



Media Contact

Heavenly Times Hot Tubs and Billiards

324 Dillon Ridge Rd, Unit C

Dillon, CO, 80435

970-513-7727

Eric@HeavenlyTimes.com

www.HeavenlyTimes.com