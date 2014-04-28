Heavens Law Represents Victims of Mesothelioma

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- According to the American Cancer Society, cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death in the United States. Although risk factors can be identified for many cancers, pinpointing a direct cause for a specific type of cancer is rare. With mesothelioma though, the link is very clear—asbestos. And because the cause of mesothelioma can be traced to exposure to asbestos, many companies that exposed employees to the toxic substance can be held liable for the illness. Well-known as a personal injury attorney in West Virginia at heavenslaw.com, Chris Heavens of Heavens Law is proud to represent victims of mesothelioma.



For those seeking a West Virginia personal injury lawyer at heavenslaw.com , Heavens Law has successfully represented mesothelioma patients and their families. The team of experienced lawyers and knowledgeable support staff make clients a priority. New clients receive an initial consultation for free, and from that first meeting to the court’s final decision, Heavens Law works diligently to ensure clients receive the highest quality legal services, with no up-front fees. In addition to maintaining state-of-the-art research technology, Heavens Law conducts a comprehensive investigation, scouring documents and interviewing witnesses, using all available evidence to put together the most convincing case possible.



For victims of mesothelioma and their families, Chris Heavens is the West Virginia personal injury attorney at heavenslaw.com with the experience, supportive legal team, and resources to make sure clients receive justice.



About Heavens Law

Heavens Law is West Virginia’s leading firm for personal injury law. A full-service firm in business for over 15 years, Heavens Law has consistently and successfully provided clients with the highest quality legal service.



Chris Heavens

Heavens Law Firm PLLC

2438 Kanawha Blvd East

Charleston, West Virginia 25311

(800) 718-3308

heavenslaw@aol.com

http://www.heavenslaw.com/