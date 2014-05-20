Heaven's Renegade Angel Novel from Amazon Marks Fresh Blood for Detective Fiction Genre

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Actress Rebekah Rimington has turned her hand to writing, debuting her first detective novel with a lead character based on her father. When Ms. Rimington started learning more about her father’s colorful past, she was inspired to put pen to paper and write the most exciting detective novel of 2014, Heaven’s Renegade Angel, now available from Amazon as a Kindle download (http://www.amazon.com/Heavens-Renegade-Angel-Rebekah-Rimington-ebook/dp/B00IRX2KP0)



For decades, the literary world has been fascinated by the life and work of detectives. Readers love to feel swept along for the ride by the fast-paced action and tension inherent in mystery stories, but rarely has a book provided the familial interactions that exist at the heart of Heaven’s Renegade Angel. When one family contains a law enforcement officer, a criminal mastermind, and a hacker, you can be sure that sparks will fly at the dinner table.



Jesse Stone is a by-the-book cop - what the law says goes - but when it comes to her unruly family, the book goes out the window, and mayhem ensues. This strong-minded detective has no problem arresting people, but she worries that one day she’ll have to choose to do her job well, or do well by her family, specifically, her vigilante father and her hacker sister who will do anything for money.



This family is full of love and they have a strong bond, despite being on opposite sides of the law. However,, when a series of occult killings brings the three together, family loyalties and justice collide, leaving the detective in a very difficult position.



Heaven’s Renegade Angel has become a big hit with lovers of the detective and crime genres, and some fans have even called for the book to be turned into a film. Hands down, Ms. Rimington’s writing will sweep you along for Jesse’s journey, and treat you to a few forays into the lives of her less desirable relatives.



Rebekah Rimington is a talented actress who has performed in theater, television, radio, and film for over 11 years. Venturing into publishing for the first time, she decided to launch her debut novel through Amazon as a Kindle download.



“I wanted my first book to come out in digital form,” said Ms. Rimington, “it’s green and it’s the way of the future – I’m all about caring for our environment”.



Heaven’s Renegade Angel, which has brought some new flavors to the detective genre, is available from Amazon http://www.amazon.com/Heavens-Renegade-Angel-Rebekah-Rimington-ebook/dp/B00IRX2KP0



About Rebekah Rimington

Rebekah Rimington is an actress and an author who is determined to set the writing world alight.