Heavily Traded Stocks: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), NetEase, (NASDAQ:NTES), Volterra Semiconductor (NASDAQ:VLTR), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES), Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)



PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) decreased -0.72% and closed at $53.61 on a traded volume of 1.08 million shares, in comparison to 1.30 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +37.50%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.98 billion and its total outstanding shares are 353.97 million.



Will PCAR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and related aftermarket parts worldwide.



NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES) plunged -5.45% and closed at $70.74 on a traded volume of 1.08 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 786,195 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +10.67%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $70.50 and $74.35.



Will NTES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NetEase, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online games, Internet portal, e-mail, and wireless value-added services businesses in China.



Volterra Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:VLTR) jumped up 0.39% and closed at $22.92. So far in three months, the stock is up +60.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.28 and $24.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.95. Its introductory price for the day was $22.86, with the overall traded volume of 1.07 million shares.



Will VLTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Volterra Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal power management semiconductors for computing, storage, networking, and consumer markets.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), after opening its shares at the price of $46.49, dropped -1.12% to close at $45.98 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.07 million shares, in comparison to 1.75 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $32.63 and $48.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.49.



Will AKAM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



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