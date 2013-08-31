Heavily Traded Stocks: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:LINTA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA)



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was among the bears of the prior session, as it dropped -0.78% and finished the day at the closing price of $67.26. The day range of the stock was 67.07 - $67.98 and its 52 week range remained $52.01 - $70.86. The risk relation factor, Beta of the stock remained 0.74. The preceding 5 days trend of the stock was in red as it shed -3.72 %.



The 3 months and 6 months performances remained +4.05% and +14.50 respectively.



How Should Investors Trade ROST Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd?s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) started its trading session with the price of $20.90, and closed at $20.47 by scoring -2.20%. The 52 week range of the stock was $10.95 -$22.65. FNSR traded with total volume of 1.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.59 million shares. The beta of the stock stands at 2.70.



The day range of the stock remained $20.33 - $20.98. The 3 months and 6 months performances remained + 56.74% and 43.55%, respectively.



What FNSR’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, Malaysia, China, and internationally.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.01 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.11 million shares. During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $56.67 while it touched its highest price for the day at $57.63. In most recent session, the stock tumbled -0.98% and closed the trading activity at $56.87.



Should CHRW a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



The stock’s beta value stands at 0.59 points. The stock was a bull in its 3 months performances of 0.32% and the 6 months performance of the stock remained 0.28%.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide.



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA)’s number of shares traded in the last trading day were 1.86 million, on the other hand, its average trading volume was 1.96 million shares. In prior session, the stock advanced 0.13% and closed the trading activity at $22.58.



Watching the stock’s previous 5 day trend, the stock showed a bearish move of -0.48%. Yesterday, the market capitalization of the stock remained 11.75 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.23 points and its EPS was $0.68.



Can LINTA Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Liberty Interactive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in video and on-line commerce businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products through live televised shopping programs and via its Websites and other interactive media.



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