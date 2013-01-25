Heavy Duty Oz Economy Hoist Now Available

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Oz Lifting Products is now offering the Oz Economy Hoist in both chain hoist and lever hoist styles. Previously sold in Australia, Oz Lifting now brings these devices to the global market for long-lasting lifting products at competitive prices.



The Heavy Duty Oz Economy Chain Hoist features all steel construction, a weatherproof twin pawl brake, and forged alloy steel hooks. It also has a grade 80-alloy chain, as well as fully enclosed gearing. The Heavy Duty Oz Economy Chain Hoist is available in half ton, one ton, and two ton sizes.



The New Economy line by Oz Lifting Products is also available in a lever hoist style. This lever hoist features the same durable all steel construction and weatherproof twin pawl brake as the chain hoist, with a pocket wheel tab, a fully enclosed lift wheel, and a rubber grip on the steel handle for even further ease of operation. The Heavy Duty Oz Economy Lever Hoist is available in .75 ton, 1.5 ton, and 3 ton sizes. All Oz lifting products are individually rigged and tested by hand at Oz Lifting. The Economy line will continue to offer the 1 year warranty as well as immediate customer support. A company spokesperson recently stated, “We are committed to providing safe, high quality, and affordable industrial lifting equipment to our customers.” Their high quality economy line proves just that.



About Oz Lifting Products

Oz Lifting Products maintains its headquarters in Winona, Minnesota. Their superior lifting product lines have been available and successful on the world market for many years, and have recently been made available here in the U.S. Oz Lifting Products is committed to safety, and provides high quality products with a test certificate. These certificates describe in detail the material of the product, as well as the tests applied, to make every inch of the product fully traceable. Every certificate is signed by hand as proof of quality testing for lifting products customers can rely on every time. For additional information please visit, http://www.ozliftingproducts.com.