Summary



Global Heavy Duty Tire Market Overview:



The global Heavy Duty Tire market is expected to grow owing to the rising volume of freight transportation and increased manufacturing operations in developing countries. The Heavy Duty Tire is used to handling heavy loads at maximum air pressure. Growing demand for public transport vehicles will also increase the production of heavy-duty trucks and buses. According to AMA, the Global Heavy Duty Tire market is expected to see growth rate of 6.2%

How to reach that market place and its associated audience with current marketing efforts? Benchmark now the competitive efforts with high growth emerging players and leaders of Heavy Duty Tire Market.

Market Drivers

Growing Mechanization in the Agricultural Sector

High Demand from Construction Industry

Rising Demand from Various End-User Industries



Market Trend

Demand for Improved Tire Tread Design from Customers

Huge Demand from Developing Countries due to growth on Construction Industry



Restraints

High Cost of Rubber



Opportunities

The Adoption of Nanotechnology in the Manufacturing of Heavy-Duty Tire

Growing Mechanization in Various Sectors in both Developing & Already Developed Regions



Competitive Landscape:



The global heavy-duty vehicle tire market is moderately concentrated. Leading key players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. Companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Bridgestone (Japan), Continental (Germany), XuzhouArmourRubber (China), Hankook (South Korea), Michelin (France), Mitas (CGS a.s.) (Czech Republic), Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan), Maitech Tire (Italy) and Goodyear (United States). Analyst at Advance Market Analytics see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Heavy Duty Tire market by 2024. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. OEMs will boost the Heavy Duty Tire market. Considering Market by Vehicle Type, the sub-segment i.e. Construction Machinery will boost the Heavy Duty Tire market.



Market Highlights:



On 15th January 2018, YOKOHAMA will expand the YOKOHAMA Group's global production capacity for off-highway tires by adding new facilities at ATC Tires Pvt. Ltd., the Indian tire manufacturing and sales subsidiary of the Alliance Tire Group (ATG), which YOKOHAMA acquired in July 2016.



On 8th April 2019, Continental launches the first tire optimized for electric buses in city traffic. Increased load index: The new Conti Urban HA3 315/60 R22.5 carries up to eight tons per axle. Even and slow wear thanks to the optimized tread compound and robust casing structure



Available Customization:



Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase



Research Methodology:



The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Heavy Duty Tire market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Heavy Duty Tire market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Heavy Duty Tire Manufactures, Heavy Duty Tire Suppliers, Heavy Duty Tire Distributors, Government Regulatory Bodies, Private Research Organizations, Government Research Organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Heavy Duty Tire Market:

