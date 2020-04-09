Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Heavy-duty trucks market has been witnessing an inflection point, since for a while now. High fuel consumption, rapid uptake of advanced technologies, environmental indexes, and fast market turnovers are some of the few rationalities that underline the commercialization matrix of heavy duty truck industry.



It would be prudent to mention that road and rail freight transport that procures a lion's share of the overall freight activity has played a pivotal role in enhancing the industry share. Statistics depict, heavy duty trucks account for a major portion of road freight activities, which is a clear indication of the escalating product demand.



While exploiting ample opportunities from road freight transport sector, heavy-duty trucks market players are equally focused toward environmental impacts caused by the use of these vehicles. As per a report put forth by IEA (International Energy Agency) - oil demand for road freight vehicles will rise by 5 million barrels/day by 2050. What makes it more alarming for the heavy-duty trucks market players is the parallel impact of oil consumption on carbon dioxide emission from vehicles, which would reach almost 900 million tons by 2050, claims IEA.



Not so long ago, Daimler, one of the most prominent players of heavy-duty trucks market, had unveiled a prototype of its much-awaited vehicle at the Tokyo Motor Show. Daimler's truck unit, Mitsubishi FUSO, claimed that its heavy-duty truck, called the E-FUSO Vision One, weighs more than 51,000 lbs and is capable of driving up to 220 miles on a single charge. The product was viewed as a cutthroat competition to Tesla's Semi, leading to some level of consolidation in heavy-duty trucks industry. In consequence, it is undeniable that products endowed with superior properties and high-caliber innovations would prevail in this business space, thereby increasing the sales figures and the overall revenue of heavy-duty trucks market, which is anticipated to surpass USD 160 billion by 2025.



Unquestionably, renowned biggies have not been programmed to remain the underdog in heavy-duty trucks industry. In this regard, Volvo Trucks, the Sweden-based truck manufacturer, recently launched LNG and biogas powered, Euro 6-compliant heavy duty trucks, that apparently possess the same driving ability, fuel consumption, and performance level as that of Volvo's diesel-powered vehicles. However, the proportion of carbon emissions from the all-new Volvo FM LNG and Volvo FH LNG is 20% to 100% lower than the diesel vehicles, based on which fuel is specifically chosen. Furthermore, these trucks are also available for heavy long-haul operations, with 420 hp to 460 hp, that may make them one of most sought-after vehicles in heavy-duty trucks market.



Most companies spanning across the competitive spectrum of heavy-duty trucks industry have lately been concentrating on cost-reduction methodologies. This paradigm shift, it has been observed, is being carried out through the introduction of novel remanufacturing business models that ultimately help to reduce the production expense. One of the pivotal factors responsible for the expansion of heavy-duty trucks market is the robust growth of the automotive domain, especially across the emerging economies.



In fact, heavy-duty trucks market players such as Toyota, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Tata Motors, Volvo, and General Motors have strongly established bases across the developing geographies, owing to the convenient availability of resources coupled with a supportive regulatory frame of reference, which has proved to be rather lucrative for the overall business sphere.



It is imperative to mention that in the last half a decade or so, the prevalence of high-grade technological advancements, say for instance, such as telematics services and self-driving has increased to a rather commendable extent. As on today, these technologies are considered to be some of the key drivers that help expand the consumer pool for heavy-duty trucks market players.



