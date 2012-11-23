Heavy Equipment Jobs Now Easier to Find Thanks to Helpful New Website at Herk & Associates

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Since opening for business in 1998, Herk & Associates has actively recruited employees for heavy equipment jobs, specifically for the construction, agricultural and material handling equipment industries. From the very beginning, the company has strived to help employers have access to the best candidates, all at the lowest cost possible.



In an effort to make finding a job in the equipment industry even easier, Herk & Associates recently launched a new website. With the new site, Herk & Associates is continuing to invest in its web presence to further strengthen its position as the premier recruiting company in the equipment industry. Now, people who are looking for material handling jobs, agricultural equipment jobs, construction equipment jobs and other similar positions have a convenient and easy-to-use website to help them in their search for employment.



Specifically, the new website was designed to help drive Herk & Associates’ industry-specific “Direct Hire Job Board,” along with its retained/contingency search options. The new site also features helpful information about the industry including salary averages and the “Excavating Talent” blog.



In addition to its new website, the company recently announced Ben Carapetyan as its new Vice President and General Manager. Ben Carapetyan, with the company since 2004, recently moved back to Phoenix and has begun his new role, which includes being responsible for managing all day-to-day and operational facets of the company. Carapetyan’s extensive experience in recruiting for heavy machinery jobs and other positions in the equipment industry makes him a perfect fit for his role.



The new website also contains a helpful frequently-asked-questions section, which provides in-depth information to people who may have questions about the company and the new “Direct Hire Job Board.”



“This low-cost alternative to our retained services allows clients to post positions directly to our website and have them included in our weekly jobs-list mailer for a one-time fee for 30 to 60 days,” an article in the FAQ section noted, adding that it is an excellent option for clients who need access to the company’s large pool of qualified industry candidates without the in-depth involvement provided by its retained services.



“While traditional means of finding employees can get you a modest response, our ability to deliver your name and position to the desktops of potential candidates is far better. As we like to say, finding great employees is like panning for gold, with Herk & Associates it is like using a backhoe!”



About Herk & Associates

For 14 years, Herk & Associates has been actively recruiting for the equipment industry. The company’s goal is to provide access to the very best candidates at the lowest possible cost to employers. Herk & Associates has built a database of over 70,000 industry contacts which helps the company deliver its marketing materials straight to the desktops of those who are most important. For more information, please visit http://herkandassociates.com