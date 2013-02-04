Heavy Equipment Jobs Recruiter Herk & Associates Announces That 2012 Was Its Best Sales Year Ever

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Since the day it opened for business in 1998, Herk & Associates has strived to provide the best recruiting services for equipment dealerships, rental companies and manufacturers. Over the years, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation for its ability to help employers find high-quality employees, and for candidates to land great heavy equipment jobs.



The staff’s hard work has definitely paid off; Herk & Associates has just announced that 2012 was the best sales year in the company’s history. Despite the still-shaky economy, the Phoenix, Ariz.-based company has emerged out of the recession smarter and stronger than ever. From candidates who are looking for material handling jobs, to hiring managers who need to fill construction equipment jobs, Herk & Associates is ready to help.



To keep up with growing demand and to continue its profitable growth in 2013, Herk & Associates will add one and possibly two new recruiters to its team. The management team is also exploring the creation of a new web-based service for the equipment industry which is expected to launch later this year.



As it explains on its user-friendly website, Herk & Associates offers benefits to both employers and job candidates. Business owners can post their positions on the site and have people who are looking for heavy machinery jobs apply directly to them. In addition, they can choose one of three retained/contingency recruiting options which provide clients with the full scope of recruiting services.



For those who are looking for work, becoming a candidate with Herk & Associates means receiving customized recruiting emails, and the ability to ask about and apply for equipment industry jobs, agricultural equipment jobs, and many more across the nation.



“While traditional means of finding employees can get you a modest response, our ability to deliver your name and position to the desktops of potential candidates is far better,” an article on the website explained, adding that people who work with the company are certain to find a concentrated group of people specific to the industry for which they are searching.



“As we like to say, finding great employees is like panning for gold, with Herk & Associates it is like using a backhoe.”



About Herk & Associates

Herk & Associates has been actively recruiting for the equipment industry since 1998. The company’s goal is to provide access to the very best candidates at the lowest possible cost to its clients. The company’s website features a database of over 75,000 industry contacts which helps it deliver its marketing materials straight to the desktops of those who are most important. For more information, please visit http://herkandassociates.com