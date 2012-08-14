Heckmann Corporation (NYSE:HEK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Heckmann Corporation (NYSE:HEK) shares over potential securities laws violations by Heckmann Corporation and certain of its directors and in connection with certain statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Heckmann Corporation (NYSE:HEK) concerning whether a series of statements by Heckmann Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Heckmann Corporation (NYSE:HEK) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $3.82 million in 2009 to $156.84 million in 2011 and its Net Loss over the respective time periods decreased from $395.39 million to $23.01 million.



Shares of Heckmann Corporation (NYSE:HEK) grew from as low as $3.38 per share in July 2009 to as high as $6.95 per share in December 2011. Since then NYSE:HEK shares lost substantially value and traded in July 2012 under $3.40 per share.



Then on August 6, 2012, after the market closed, Heckmann Corporation (NYSE:HEK) announced its second quarter 2012 financial results.



NYSE:HEK shares fell from $3.38 per share on August 6, 2012, to as low as $2.60 per share on August 7, 2012.



