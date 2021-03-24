Hedge Fund Careers Throughout Hong Kong – 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- The promise of numerous successful vaccines as well as effective therapeutics being available to the mass market in early 2021 has generated an increase across hedge fund sectors. There is expected to be a significant spike in hiring for this sector because of pandemic related market volatility. This is especially true for hedge funds, which resort to impenetrable and complex strategies when it comes to their quest for gains. Hong Kong is the perfect example, it has seen a 25% to 50% year-over-year increase in hiring volumes in 2020 vs 2019, despite markets remaining flat overall. As leading recruitment specialists within this field, Selby Jennings have predicted that hiring opportunities for researchers, portfolio managers and traders will continue to rise as hedge funds seek to capitalise on emerging opportunities. As Hong Kong's leading recruitment agency, Selby Jennings' proximity to the market is paramount when it comes to providing a best-in-class service to both candidates and clients alike. For more than 15 years, Selby Jennings have provided customers with total peace of mind when it comes to the recruitment process being in expert hands. The longevity of the agency also means they can utilise their competitive edge when it comes to quickly identifying and approaching the best candidates and clients.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have over 750 employees with expertise in over 60 countries worldwide and a base of 12 office locations. Their ability to ensure confidence in their hiring procedures is one aspect of the financial services industry which Hong Kong professionals can rely on. Selby Jennings understand the importance of hiring with confidence and pride themselves in their ability to provide peace of mind for the companies who have relied on their services for over 15 years. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70+ world-leading companies.



As we come closer to reaching the 'new normal', Selby Jennings are the go-to firm when it comes to offering recruitment solutions to a wide range of financial services sectors including, corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, FinTech, investment management, sales and trading and legal and compliance. There are a variety of careers available in Hong Kong for the brightest minds in the financial services industry. Roles currently available through the agency include, SVP/VP - Cash Management Sales, Crypto Account Manager, Relationship Manager – Hunter and Compliance Officer - Global Markets to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.