Hedge Fund Trader X Informs the Public About Hedge Fund Secrets

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- With news of a shrinking economy dominating the headlines for late February, 2013, more people are feeling less secure about their income. This includes investment decisions that can affect their future income. One of the most publicized types of investments is hedge funds, but many people who are balancing their portfolios do not have the formal training to make the proper decisions.



Hedge Fund Trader X is a new product that promises to teach from the ground up proper hedge fund management techniques that provide all the knowledge necessary to make the most important investment decisions. This “boot camp” approach promises to teach the basics of hedge fund investing in a 6 week program and provide a full year of investment support.



Hedge Fund Trader X was developed by Christopher Castroviejo and his partner D.R Barton, Jr. to teach potential investors all the basics about investing in global hedge funds and get the most out of their money. The program promises to provide all the tips, strategies, methods and techniques needed to successfully manage global hedge funds, even if the person starts not knowing what a global hedge fund is.



Given the current state of the economy and with so many people concerned about their income today and in the future, investing in global hedge funds can actually be a wise investment since they react to forces that are both in and outside current events. In other words, what may seem like dire conditions today may be rosy tomorrow which is where hedge funds are focused.



About The Hedge Fund Trader X

The Hedge Fund Trader X promises more than just basic information about what hedge funds are, they also provide insight into proper trading and maintenance of the funds and secrets about how to get the most out of the returns. In fact, the package promises to generate returns that can reach upwards of 33% annually.



Developed from over 30 years of personal experience, Hedge Fund Trader X was established in 2006 through the partnership of Castroviejo and Barton, Jr. Combining their experiences, they produced this two-part work which begins with 6 weeks of training or “boot camp” as described in the program. Once the boot camp has provided all the basic information, the second step is the 12 months of support where investors can receive tips, news about trends and receive help in formulating successful strategies to improve their returns.



In addition to access for 12 months to the experts, the Hedge Fund Trader X program provides a monthly newsletter designed to inform students about new trends and strategies, daily trade alerts, and even a 3 day live event to bring together the knowledge that has been learned and apply it to today’s market. With today’s ever changing economy, understanding how hedge funds work can be a way to learn about this complicated system to provide an additional stream of income that is not subject to today’s headlines.



Media Contact:

Email: info@hedge-fund-trader-x.org

Hedge Fund Trader X