Hedge Funds Venture Into Energy Sector Amidst Crisis

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- While the European energy crisis has caused a lot of issues for suppliers and consumers there are some who have found a way to profit from the challenging situation. In particular, hedge funds that ventured into natural gas and German electricity have done incredibly well - one shooting up by 40%. Shortage fears have been behind the significant increase in gas prices in recent months - some funds that were able to make sizable moves in European electricity have seen profits soar. Others have benefitted from changing dynamics in other markets, in particular those that are not as popular. Iron ore and lumber markets, for example, saw a spike in the first half of the year - impacted by increased demand as economies came out of lockdown and the bottlenecks caused by supply and demand problems - and then fell significantly after that. Many funds have been able to profit from both the rises and the falls.



Quant careers are closely connected to what's going on in the world, especially when it comes to the impact of geopolitical events on markets. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter in this sector, a go to for talented people looking to take a bold step in quant careers. The firm, which was established in 2004, is also a first choice for candidates in many other areas of banking and financial services, including financial technology, investment management, corporate and investment banking, legal and compliance and risk management. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is able to provide extensive support to businesses in this sector, from those that are just starting out to well-established names in the banking and financial services sphere. Selby Jennings offers this support nationwide, in all major hubs across the country, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne.



The expertise that the team is able to provide in developing quants careers has a unique international dimension, as the team in Germany is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Selby Jennings is able to create options to meet a wide range of different recruitment needs. Part of this is due to the effectiveness of the team - the firm invests heavily in its own people to ensure that standards remain high. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies at all times. There are currently opportunities in quant careers, as well as many other roles, available via the firm, including Senior Non-Ferrous Trader, Senior Information Risk Manager and Cross Asset Sales Trader.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to re-imagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.