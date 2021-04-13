New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market is expected to reach USD 961.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%. The study covers drivers, obstruction, and future revenue opportunities of the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market. Hedgehog pathway is an important signaling pathway for healthy embryonic development. Rising prevalence of chronic target diseases such as cancer, are contributing to the market growth. For instance, every year approximately 17 million new cases of cancer are registered worldwide. Additionally, each year, non-melanoma skin cancer accounts for 2-3 million cases across the globe; wherein one out of every three cancer cases is related to skin cancer. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, approximately 25% of patients in the US are suffering from medulloblastoma due to the uncontrolled Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) pathway. Individuals with medulloblastoma showed a high level of cholesterol when the combination of statin (simvastatin) and Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (vismodegib) was administered to the cohort. The combination therapeutics produces synergistic activity of the inhibitors.



Hedgehog pathway is preferred over other treatment technologies, as it requires a shorter duration of hospital stay and is a painless therapy. Hedgehog inhibitors are either taken orally or applied topically on the affected area, which does not require any special skills or longer duration of hospital stay. This factor is expected to enhance the adaptability of Hedgehog inhibitors. Rising prevalence of cancer, hereditary factors (genetic mutation), new product launches, increasing demand for painless or minimally invasive treatment, and increased resistance to existing treatments, and rising number of market entrants, are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors have some side effects, which might restrain the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



During 2019-2026, Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% in the Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 10.4% and 9.9% CAGR respectively. High prevalence of chronic target diseases across the globe is the primary factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The basal cell carcinoma segment dominates the market with the highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period to reach the value of USD 235.8 million by 2026, as more patients are suffering from basal cell carcinoma.

The oral route for administration of the live vaccines segment is forecast to be the fastest growing market segment. Ease of application and efficient dose delivery to achieve desirable results are some of the factors responsible for the market growth.

Based on type, the smoothened non-canonical pathway type of Hedgehog inhibitors segment dominates the market, holding the largest market share than the other types.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a CAGR of 11.4% of the global Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness a high growth due to the high prevalence of target diseases, increased globalization and high availability of Contract Research Organization facilities in the region.

Apart from developments of new molecules, key market players are engaged in exploring the application of the existing old molecules in Hedgehog pathway inhibitor indications, this is expected to deduct the cost of clinical trials and will provide opportunity for the market players. For instance, Mayne Pharma Group Limited took control of SUBA-itraconazole BCCNS program from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Slow rate of commercialization, high costs involved in research and development, reluctance toward the adoption of new treatment practices and stringent government regulations are among the key factors likely to hamper growth of the market.

Key participants include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Max Biopharma Inc, PellePharm Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market on the basis of product type, pathway type, application, route of administration, patient use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Glasdegib

Vismodegib

Sonidegib

Itraconazole

Oxysterol

Saridegib



Pathway Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Canonical Hedgehog Signaling

Non-Canonical Hedgehog Signaling

Smoothened dependent Non-Canonical

Smoothened independent Non-Canonical



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Medulloblastoma

Gorlin Syndrome

Others



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Oral

Topical



Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Adult

Children



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors market and its competitive landscape.



