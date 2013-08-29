HeeBeeGeeBees Announce Site Launch - Affordable Teddy Bears

Nassau, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- HeeBeeGeeBeesToy Store is proud to announce the official launch of their business. As a family owned and operated toy store, HeeBeeGeeBees strive to offer consumers with a selection of teddy bears that truly stand out from what’s available on the market currently.



With a specific emphasis on keeping their products affordable, HeeBeeGeeBees want to ensure that the long-standing tradition of giving a teddy bear as a gift remains throughout the world. As taken directly from the HeeBeeGeeBees website, they believe that every working family should be able to afford terrific gifts.



About HeeBeeGeeBees

HeeBeeGeeBees strive to offer only the highest quality teddy bears and stuffed plush toys, taking a specific emphasis on the build quality and design element of each teddy bear. All of this comes at a price that any working family can afford – making HeeBeeGeeBees one of the leading up and coming retailers specifically focusing on teddy bears and plush toys.



To learn more about HeeBeeGeeBees, head over to: http://heebeegeebeestoystore.com/



HeeBeeGeeBees Toy Store

5 points plaza

Nassau, Delaware

heebeegeebees@live.com