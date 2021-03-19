Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Heel Incision Devices Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global heel incision devices market was valued at ~US$ 174 Mn in 2019. The heel incision devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030. Blood samples from infants can be obtained from either an indwelling catheter or a heel puncture. Puncturing a newborn's heel for blood collection is a crucial step in the process of detecting potentially fatal, congenital diseases. Heel incision devices are safe, gentle, and effective to collect blood from babies. Heel incision device provides a precise incision for adequate blood sampling with less re-sticking.



Heel incision devices are available for newborn, preemie, micro-preemie, and toddler. North America dominated the global heel incision devices market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Mandatory newborn screening under the Newborn Screening Saves Lives Act of 2007 across North America propels the demand for heel incision devices.



Mandatory Newborn Testing Policy Adopted in Several Countries to Drive Heel Incision Devices Market



Premature babies, especially those born very early, often have complicated medical issues. Typically, complications of prematurity vary; however, earlier the baby is born, the higher the risk of complications. Therefore, dozens of new tests are presently available, which can offer insights into the health condition of newborns. High birth rate of preterm babies leads to complications and even to death of babies within one month of birth, which is a global concern, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries of Africa and South Asia. Consequently, several countries, such as the U.S., Australia, Germany, and the U.K., have introduced numerous health policies under which newborn screening is mandatory, which, in turn, propels the heel incision devices market.



Products for Newborns to Dominate Heel Incision Devices Market



In terms of product type, the global heel incision devices market has been classified into micro-preemie, preemie, newborn, and infant. Doctors prefer to screen newborns within the first 1 to 2 days after birth to diagnosis diseases, as it takes that long for abnormal levels to show up in the blood, and this is likely to fuel the segment.



Hospitals & Specialty Clinics to be Highly Attractive End User



In terms of end user, the heel incision devices market has been divided into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The high preference for hospitals & nursing homes due to availability of all levels of treatment, reimbursement facilities, and rise in awareness about different treatment support provided in hospitals are key factors driving the segment.



North America to Dominate Heel Incision Devices Market



The global heel incision devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global heel incision devices market in 2019, followed by Europe. North America accounted for a major share of the global heel incision devices market in 2019, primarily due to well-established healthcare infrastructure that enables proper diagnosis. Moreover, a rise in awareness about newborn screening in the U.S. drives the demand for heel incision devices.



Heel Incision Devices Market: Competition Landscape



The global heel incision devices market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global surgical equipment market include BD, Owen Mumford Ltd., Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Clinical Innovations, LLC, MediCore, Vitrex Medical A/S, NSP Medicals, and Torvan Medical Inc.



