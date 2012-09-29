InnovativeEssentials.com Expands Line of Height Adjustable Desks

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2012 -- Height-adjustable desks are becoming a standard in many of today’s modern offices. The benefits of standing while working has been touted by many medical research studies and many employees are opting for this healthier work option. To help outfit offices with the necessary tools for sit-stand work options, InnovativeEssentials.com continues to expand its selection of height adjustable desks.



Among the high-tech new additions is the Conset Series height-adjustable desk. This line of height-adjustable desks allows users to customize a position that works best for them – whether sitting or standing. The height adjustable desks can range from a simple up/down control switch to a three-position memory setting control switch for multiple users and accurate adjustment. The height can be adjusted quickly and quietly with just the touch of a button. Work surfaces are available in a variety of shapes and sizes that are ideal for multiple tasks.



Height-adjustable desks from InnovativeEssentials.com come in a variety of shapes and sizes that are ideal for both larger and confined work spaces. The ergonomic design allows all offices to make the most of their space and provide employees with a comfortable and conducive work environment. These height-adjustable desks meet the variety of work styles, body shapes and physical abilities that are present in today’s workplace.



Workers rely on their employer to provide them with a work environment that allows them to be most productive and InnovativeEssentials.com allows employers to do so. Creating the ideal work environment is an investment, but it does not have to be expensive. InnovativeEssentials.com consistently offers special prices on the latest height-adjustable desks and other ergonomic work furniture to help companies large and small provide the tools that employees need to be happy and productive



About InnovativeEssentials.com

InnovativeEssentials.com is devoted to helping employers find the ultimate ergonomic solution for the home or office at affordable prices. For this reason, corporations such as Google, Zynga, Wells Fargo, Kaiser Construction and many more have trusted InnovativeEssentials.com. The company not only offers quality products, but also provides assistance in getting the best solution for specific workspace needs.