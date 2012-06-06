Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Heineken N.V Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape

Heineken N.V Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Heineken N.V."



Heineken N.V SWOT & Financial report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Heineken N.V." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Heineken N.V."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Heineken N.V. (Heineken) is premium beer and cider manufacturer and distributor based in the Netherlands. The company along with its subsidiaries principally operates 140 breweries in more than 70 countries with 145.9 million hectoliters of consolidated beer volumes. In addition, the company offers soft drinks and other beverages. Its brand portfolio comprises well-known international brand Heineken along with over 200 brands including a mix of specialty beers, regional, local and international premium beers and ciders. Geographically, the company operations are spanned across Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Heineken is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66237/heineken-nv-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-financial-report.html