Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Heinkel Drying and Separation Group now offers second-hand equipment service. As manufacturers of original equipment, Heinkel has a constantly changing range of second-hand equipment available. This equipment is completely disassembled, assessed, comprehensively checked in the Heinkel factory and re-assembled according to the customer’s specific requirements.



The advantages of using second-hand equipment include rapid availability at an affordable price, including a warranty. Heinkel has many years of experience in the second-hand equipment business and are able to modernize all third-party products. Examples of Heinkel’s second-hand equipment include Nutsche Filter dryers, Vertical Peeler Centrifuge 735 C-R, Filter Dryer PF 4000 and the Inverting Filter Centrifuge HF 600.



Heinkel’s expertise is in combining two or more of the solid-liquid separation equipment that are used downstream of a pharmaceutical or biochemical reactor, to separate the crystalline or amorphous solid particles from the liquid, so as to produce a very dry cake. For critical pharmaceutical production, Heinkel can also integrate active or passive isolation devices, so as to discharge in a fully contained manner.



About Heinkel

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and natural mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.