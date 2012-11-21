Heinkel Now Offering After Sale Services for Software and Hardware

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- As an innovator when it comes to centrifuges, Heinkel is proud to announce their after sale services which include overhauls and upgrades on equipment. For those who are looking to upgrade their equipment whether it may be a vacuum dryer, double cone blender, peeler centrifuge, and more, Heinkel can be of service. Not only can these be cosmetic fixes, but also Heinkel can update one’s equipment to have the latest software, therefore allowing one’s business to stay up-to-date with all the technological advances that have taken place.



In some cases, Heinkel’s equipment can add systems like the Pressure Added Centrifugation, this allows for a significant amount of increased productivity. Not only does Heinkel provide after sale services for hardware and software, but maintenance contracts to make sure one’s equipment is running efficiently at all times. They understand that centrifuges and an industrial blender are constantly changing, that is why Heinkel offers the option of having equipment upgraded. This makes for a more cost-effective alternative than buying new equipment every time it’s out of date.



Being that they are a manufacturer of original centrifuges, peeler centrifuges, and filter dryers, Heinkel makes sure that all the parts that make up this equipment are suitable or replaced. One must know that their after sales department does not only deal with used equipment, but brand new equipment as well. Say a person has a new centrifuge that needs service or just some standard maintenance or repairs; Heinkel USA can address these concerns on various types of brands.



The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and natural mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



