Heinkel USA Announces They Will Be Exhibiting at Global Pharmaceutical Sourcing Event

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Heinkel USA, a company which offers a complete line of centrifuge and vacuum drying technologies, is pleased to announce they will be taking part as exhibitors at the 2014 CPhi China Global Pharmaceutical Sourcing Conference on June 26-28. CPhi China is the number one Pharmaceutical sourcing event in the world, with more than 30,000 visitors from over 100 countries attending the networking event each year. Heinkel USA will be one of the 2,200 exhibitors showcasing their company this year.



Cphi China is co-located with LABWorld, P-MEC, BioPh, ICSE and features areas for EP Clean Tech and Natural Extracts. Emerging companies surrounding the Chinese pharmaceutical industry gather for the event on an annual basis, in order to stay informed on the latest advances in technology and industry trends.



Heinkel USA, along with the other 2,200 exhibitors at the event will meet over 30,000 potential customers. Recently, due to the increasing healthcare demands, China has become a focal point in the pharmaceutical world. Many international companies, such as Heinkel, turn to the country for foreign partnerships and manufacturing facilities.



Heinkel USA will be on hand to release new information on products and showcase centrifugation equipment, providing attendees with unrivaled access to their company. There will be vast opportunities for business opportunities, partnerships and new products and services.



About Heinkel USA

Heinkel is a pioneer in centrifugal separation and vacuum drying technologies. The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers and dryers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.