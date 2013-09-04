Heinkel USA Announcing New Service Platform for Conical Vessels

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- While safety regulations are becoming stricter, Heinkel USA is pleased to announce the integration of a new, unique service platform that will support one person and allow internal service work on many different conical vessels in a stable work environment. Serving the pharmaceutical, food, mining and chemical industries, this Heinkel USA BOLZ service platform is constructed of aluminum tubing and provides for easy assembly. It’s no easy task to install a service platform with the capabilities of providing service inside a confined conical space, but the experts at Heinkel USA have achieved that. The platform utilizes rubber pads that protect the walls of the equipment while maintaining a firm grip. HEINKEL experts are available any time of day to provide technical support.



There is no safe surface with which to service the interior of a Nauta Mixer, dryer or other similar conical-shaped vessels, however the BOLZ Service platform allows for fast and easy installation. The new service platform enables the operator to perform quick repairs. There are additional features such as ladders that come with the service platform in order to maximize convenience and safety of the operator.



The Nauta-type mixer dryer is usually situated downstream of a centrifugal separator, and accepts a wet cake and reduces it to bone-dry powder. With the ability to separate the solids from the liquid by centrifugal separation, the centrifuge equipment uses high gravitational or G-force to speed-up the process spin-drying that produces a moist cake. The service platform can be ordered for an existing Nauta-type mixer-dryer up to any size.



For more information on this new service platform, please call 856-467-3399 x 1107 or visit their blog today.



About Heinkel

Heinkel is a pioneer in centrifugal separation and vacuum drying technologies. The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.