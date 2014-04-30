Heinkel USA Expands Business Into Asia

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Heinkel USA, a leading supplier of centrifuges and a complete line of new and refurbished equipment, is pleased to announce that they are further promoting their business into Asia. This past March, the company visited Asia for a two-day sales meeting at the company’s representative agency in Wuxi which is located near Shanghai.



While extending the product portfolio for the Aisan market, Terlet and Jongia company representatives also participated. Terlet and Jongia, like Heinkel USA, do business in the field of pharmaceutical and food. They are also part of the Stibbe Management Group.



Ideas and information were exchanged at the meeting, by more than 30 representatives from Asia and Europe. The representatives were from management, product management and sales departments. Product highlights, strategic topics and effective training were on the agenda, as well as the expert’s numerous products for solid-liquid separation (industrial centrifuge, dryers, mixers, etc.)



Managing director of HEINKEL, Thomas G. Kleiner, stated: ““Such international meetings are very important to be up to date in regards of strategy and product relevance.” Satisfied with the two-day meeting in Asia, Kleiner added: “The meeting creates the base for even more successful cooperation in the future.”



The company agreed to increasing commitment in Asia when opening a representative agency in china in 2012. With the new agency, customers can benefit from sales and from local, professional support for operating their process equipment and systems.



About Heinkel USA

Heinkel is a pioneer in centrifugal separation and vacuum drying technologies. The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers and dryers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.