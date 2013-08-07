Heinkel USA F Series Centrifuge Overall 3rd Generation Winner

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- After a thorough re-examination, the Heinkel HF Series Filter Centrifuge, F-series was designed as a third generation filtering centrifuge that provides maximum performance, convenience and safety. As always, the method of filter-bag inversion guarantees no residual heel during the discharge process. Since there is consistent feeding, washing and bowl filling, production is maximized. With the third generation F-series centrifuge it has been able to increase the performance, decrease the footprint, and make the process much easier to operate for those handling the equipment.



With its increased performance as a third generation product, it has been designed with a greater equivalent filtration area, giving it the ability to reduce the spin time in order for the separation and drying to take place. The new version almost doubles the filtering surface as compared to previous models and has the ability to speed up or brake immediately inside the drum reducing the time needed to stop. With the latest version, pressure added centrifugation is also offered from this Heinkel F Series product. Being one of the more convenient and effective centrifuges, it is not only a lot smaller than previous models, but also has fewer parts.



With that being said, since it is much smaller it is easier to bring into confined spaces, and hence reduced time and cost to install the equipment into an existing plant. Another neat feature that Heinkel is proud of in the latest F Series Centrifuge is the ability to view the filtration process through a sight glass. The award-winning model has the ability to decrease the safety concerns to those operating the machinery. Since the centrifuge processes hazardous materials from time to time, the fully enclosed process area and cleaning-in-place feature allows any maintenance work to be done safely. This saves both the operator from any harmful exposure, but also saves on cleaning liquid cost (both in use and disposal) for the equipment. Another added bonus is that the automated cleaning procedure will be sure to do a thorough job ridding of any remaining product that has been used before because of its ability to be flooded for cleaning. For more information on the third generation F-Series Centrifuge Filter contact Heinkel USA today.



About The Heinkel

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.