Heinkel USA Has Recently Developed a Laboratory Sized Vertical Basket Centrifuge

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Recently, Heinkel USA developed a new product that is a Laboratory size Vertical Basket centrifuge. The unit is equipped with a 200mm bowl that will be able to increase the demands of modern test laboratories, pilot plants, and small-scale production in various industries. For example, the chemical, pharmaceutical, and foodstuff industries have been able to benefit from Heinkel USA’s newly developed centrifuge equipment.



Vertical Basket centrifuges are built with certain characteristics that make it easy to filter. By making it easy to load from the top, the solids can then be extracted with Heinkel USA’s automatic Peel Knife or manually. The Vertical Basket centrifuge has been developed to operate the centrifuge with the exact same filter cake thickness as if it were a production size machine. This way it gives a precise scale for each and every process from beginning to end.



There are many advantages and benefits when using the Vertical Basket Filter centrifuge, such as there is a low initial investment, the machine is easy to operate, and the packages have all the controls in one compact unit. When Heinkel USA developed the unit they designed it so that it would provide maximum flexibility, for product changes, a quick startup, self-cleaning, and inspections after operating. For those who are interested in more information on Heinkel’s Vertical Basket centrifuge, one can download a reader online or contact Heinkel USA directly.



About Heinkel USA

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



