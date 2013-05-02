Heinkel USA Has Recently Developed a Pharmaceutical Design Horizontal Peeler Centrifuge

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- In recent news, Heinkel USA has developed a Pharmaceutical designed Horizontal Peeler centrifuge equipment that has been created in order to meet the increasing demands and requirements of pharmaceutical centrifugation production. These centrifuges are specifically designed to meet the pharmaceutical standards in the industry for manufacturers worldwide. They are designed to produce minimal product loss and are extremely easy to maintain.



The Heinkel USA unit is precisely made to modify a chemical style peeler centrifuge, however the design is truly new and takes in all of the key requirements of a pharmaceutical production. The horizontal peeler centrifuge is equipped with a larger filtration system made of an extra deep basket. This as a result provides separation for the conventional equipment. The key specifications to the design include automated, certifiable cleaning in a closed system, separation between the process and technical areas, and the largest filtering surface area available.



When entering the horizontal basket filtration system it is introduced into a filtered cloth that captures any solids that are trying to pass through. The liquid is then washed, where it is purified. Through spinning and scrapping a residual heel removal process is finally taken place that is able to dislodge the residual heel. The pharmaceutical horizontal peeler centrifuge has been designed to provide maximum flexibility that allows for a more frequent product change, faster start-up, automated cleaning, simple quick inspection process and a cleaning inspection. Contact Heinkel USA for more information on their new pharmaceutical horizontal peeler centrifuge.



About Heinkel

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



