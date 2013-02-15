HEINKEL USA Now Allows Clients to Take Advantage of a Rental Program for Centrifuge Equipment

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The professionals at HEINKEL USA offer various services, parts and repairs for centrifuge filters, centrifuge equipment, etc. However, they are also now offering a rental program for clients who have had lab evaluations done on their equipment. After on site laboratory testing has been complete and documented in HEINKEL USA’s report, they are able to provide clients with the opportunity to rent their machinery for on-site testing themselves.



After clients have figured out a solution to their centrifuge filter or equipment through HEINKEL’s thorough evaluation and lab testing, they can promote their clients to take advantage of their rental program that they keep in their facility. With this rental program, it will allow HEINKEL’s clients to experience themselves any additional information that may be found to provide the most productive and effective centrifuge equipment. Since HEINKEL USA is a provider of centrifuges, it is important for them to find the most effective solutions to equipment to attain optimal performance.



By taking the opportunity to see what HEINKEL USA’s rental program is all about, clients are able to get their hands on their equipment and see how they really operate. For those who may already have centrifuge equipment of their own from another provider, the can still take it to be tested through their lab and servicing any solutions they see fit. With a fully equipped lab and equipment available to test centrifuges, they can allow clients to conduct their own testing. This may allow for a more thorough trial to be done since they know what data they are looking for. HEINKEL USA’s rental program is cost-effective and allows customers to use the proper equipment and technology to find out any solutions to their centrifuge filters.



About HEINKEL

The HEINKEL after-sales department not only works on HEINKEL brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media, and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and natural mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.