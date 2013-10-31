Heinkel USA Now Announces Addition of New Nutsche Filter Dryers

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Leaders in the drying and separating, are pleased to announce new Nutsche Filter Dryers in their test laboratory. These dryers can be used as a vacuum dryer, filter dryer, or an agitated nutsche filter dryer and come in the form of pressure, multiple chamber, or vented barrel adaptors. To protect from overpressure, the filter dryers may contain a rupture disk, and multilayer filter plates are optional.



Nutsche filter dryers are preferred for the process of dewatering and drying because of their ability to contain the solid and liquid inside. Filter dryers can be used for research development, as well as product development and the processing of various solvent slurries in laboratories. They contain an agitator that will permit mixing, smoothing and drying operations of powdered products. Coming equipped with interchangeable filler plates and able to heat and cool the products before drying, the nutsche filter dryers offered by HEINKEL USA include the Comber PF-Series and TD-Series pan dryers.



The nutsche filter multiple chamber isolators are equipped with a detachable lower chamber, as well as a separate container called Rapid Transfer Port or RTP, for materials entering and exiting the chamber. There are many features that are incorporated, including dry-running double mechanical seals, microwave drying, isolation glove-box, and heated agitators.



As experts in the industry of separating liquids from solids, HEINKEL USA utilized two types of centrifugation processes. The most common type of the centrifugation process is the application of filtering centrifugation. The filtering centrifuge by HEINKEL USA allows dry cake discharge after the washing and dewatering phase. This is one of the highest efficiency of washing and easiest way to filter and dewater and discharge products. This centrifuge can be used in chemical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, or other industries.



For more information about the equipment and services offered by the separation experts at HEINKEL USA, please call 800-483-1537 or visit their website today.



About Heinkel USA

Heinkel is a pioneer in centrifugal separation and vacuum drying technologies. The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.