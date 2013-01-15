Heinkel USA Now Has on-Site Lab Testing Facilities for Filtration and Drying Processes

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Heinkl USA now has on-site lab testing facilities available for filtration and drying processes. For those in the Swedesboro, NJ area, they can find Heinkel USA’s on-site laboratory testing facility that is equipped to find solutions for filtering or drying products as well as a thorough evaluation. They offer a one of a kind, unique tool that allows for companies to have their used centrifuges tested on a wide variety of different centrifuge equipment. After testing has been completed, detailed reports are provided to describe what the lab testing has evaluated from these procedures.



Heinkel USA is pleased to have this on-site testing facility to further evaluate a client’s product. It gives the experienced engineers the ability to determine what machinery is necessary to attain the best filtration or drying processes for a centrifuge. However, the testing does not stop there, Heinkel USA still takes into account the centrifuges ability of dewatering, wash effect, and g-force. All of these things considered will be able to decide which products provide the best results.



For those who happen to be existing clients of Heinkel USA, they are free to utilize the testing lab in Swedesboro, NJ, in any way that can assist current used centrifuges from Heinkel USA in finding a more efficient process or equipment it can be paired with. However, they do work with other brands that are not Heinkel USA such as parts, upgrades, and they can even service any used centrifuges or filter dryers. With their on-site lab testing facility, they can now offer more efficient solutions for Heinkel USA products.



About Heinkel

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and natural mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



