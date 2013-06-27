Heinkel USA Now Offering New F Series Filter Centrifuge with Built in Contact Drying

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- As an innovator in the centrifuge and filtration industry, Heinkel USA has been able to incorporate new models and series into their line of products. With that being said, they are now excited to offer the new F Series Filter Centrifuge that has direct contact drying capabilities. The new model they are now offering has many different features that will help with filtering and deliver a thin cake like quality with their processing technology all in one machine.



The new F Series is built for filtration and separation used for biochemical or pharmaceuticals needs. This process has many cost-effective advantages for companies, due to their tremendous drying and filtration capabilities. When looking for centrifuge equipment, Heinkel USA recommends their new F series model that will be able to offer many combinations of advanced technologies. It also allows users to select a desired moisture level for the finished product where it is discharged out of the centrifuge.



Some of the other advantages one might see is that the F Series Filter Centrifuge will leave no residual heel remaining on the filter cloth, which increases the batch quality and allows for a more flexible process recipe management. With these features it will deliver higher production capacities than the Horizontal Peeler and even the Vertical basket style machines. This centrifuge will be able to excel in filtering and drying more difficult materials that other machines may not be able to get. So for those who are looking for the ultimate centrifuge equipment check out Heinkel USA’s new F Series.



About Heinkel

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and Nauta mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.