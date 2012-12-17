Heinkel USA Now Offers Maintenance Contracts

Swedesboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Heinkel USA is proud to announce that they now offer a variety of different service contracts for the many areas they provide such as upgrades, overhauls, service, repairs, spare parts, and more that will allow businesses to take advantage of a wide range of services. Heinkel USA offers a one and three-year contract for maintaining centrifuges.



Maintaining strong customer support is one of their top priorities that results in why their customers are so loyal. Building a long lasting relationship is important to Heinkel USA and with all means of communication open, they are able to provide the quickest results for one’s vacuum dryer, centrifuge, or nauta mixers maintenance services. With a one-year maintenance contract, businesses are able to take advantage of Heinkel’s process overhaul, preventative maintenance, and other technical services for the equipment that needs servicing. With a three-year program they offer all of the above and a tri-annual bearing maintenance.



Since a centrifuge is to be used repeatedly it is extremely important for it to be maintained. It is important for them to be inspected regularly and with Heinkel’s maintenance contracts the centrifuges can be properly functioning. By taking advantage of this maintenance contract program, one can be assured their equipment will be thoroughly cleaned and that it will help extend the life of the centrifuge. Their professionals who know the ins and outs of every nook and cranny in vacuum dryers, nauta mixers, and more, and can handle major repairs for Heinkel brand equipment.



About Heinkel

The Heinkel after-sales department not only works on Heinkel brand equipment, but also offers complete service, spare parts, repairs, mechanical and control upgrades retrofits, refurbishment, filter media and service contracts on many other brands of centrifuges, Nutsche vacuum dryers and natural mixers. Additionally, a full line of used and refurbished equipment is available.



For more information, visit http://www.heinkelusa.com/.