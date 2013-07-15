Heiress Schaefer Adds Cosabella to Its Stunning Collection of Intimate Apparel

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Heiress Schaefer has announced that they are now carrying lingerie from Cosabella, the renowned Italian brand known for its beautiful intimate apparel. The “Never Say Never” collection by Cosabella features romantic and sexy stretch lace products that are designed to fit and flatter all types of figures. Clientele of Heiress Schaefer can purchase several different styles of bras and panties in a wide variety of vivid colors.



With the “Never Say Never” collection, Cosabella has created a line that perfectly combines comfort and sexiness. The innovative design of the bras provides incredible support without any wires or hook closures. Both the bras and panties are made of soft, ultra-stretch lace fabric in order to look great on women of any size, with a seamless fit that will not show under clothing.



“Our main goal is to provide our clients with high-end, luxurious intimate apparel that will make them feel confident, sexy, and desirable,” said a spokesperson for Heiress Schaefer. “The Never Say Never collection by Cosabella epitomizes what every woman is looking for in lingerie. It enhances their best assets, while being comfortable enough to wear at any time. We are thrilled to offer our clients products from Cosabella”.



Founded in 1983, Cosabella has built its brand reputation on gorgeous intimate apparel that is designed for women who want the very best when they purchase lingerie. Every item offered by Cosabella is manufactured in Italy, and is a prime example of intimate apparel that is made with quality materials and craftsmanship. When a woman buys a Cosabella product, she can count on an item that is incredibly sexy and well-constructed.



Heiress Schaefer is quickly becoming known for its wide variety of intimate apparel from the most exclusive designers in Europe and Australia. The retailer has carefully selected items that represent the very best in lingerie, from bras and panties to corsets and garters. In addition to lingerie, Heiress Schaefer also offers fine hosiery, aphrodisiacs, and fetish accessories.



Heiress Schaefer lingerie provides clients around the world with the most elegant and sophisticated lingerie in the world. They strive to bring their clientele the most seductive and exclusive intimate apparel from Europe & Australia’s top designers. Whether clients are looking for the perfect piece for a special occasion or the best in gorgeous everyday underwear, they promise to make each woman feel stunning and exceptionally unique.



