Heiress Schaefer Rolls out the Lace Carpet for Designer Lingerie Store

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Luxury boutique Heiress Schaefer will be celebrating the grand opening of its elite online lingerie store this month. Men shopping for romantic gifts for their wives or girlfriends are sure to be breathless with anticipation by the time they reach the store checkout, and women of refined taste will lavish in the luxury of shopping for top lingerie fashion by today’s hottest designers including Maison Close and LOU.



“Our goal in launching the very best online lingerie site is to make it easy for sophisticated men and women to find the finest international designer lingerie from Europe, Australia, and the U.S.,” says a company spokesperson. “We want to give women the key to unlocking their inner heiress.”



The name brand, high end intimate apparel offered at the site has attracted celebrity clients and made the covers of fashion publications including Elle (alá Katie Holmes) and I-D Magazine featuring Gisele Bundchen, Amber Valletta and Natasha Polly. If the media enthusiasm for Heiress Schaefer is any indication, the ratings and reviews for this dazzling lingerie site will be excellent.



Most of the most beautiful and alluring products in the Heiress Schaefer collection fall into 5 distinct categories: Lingerie, Robes, Fetishes, Hosiery and Aphrodisiacs. Their mission to "make you the most irresistible woman on earth" is present in each sensual page of their online catalog, which features everything from sexy corsets and bras to elegantly beaded handcuffs. The website also lists “chocolate” on its Aphrodisiac page including exotic flavors like Pure Cocoa Bliss, Butter Banana Truffle and Holiday Spice. Chocolate has been touted to increase sex drive, boost arousal, and put men and women in the "mood" for hundreds of years, so it makes for a perfect gift to go with any sexy lingerie purchase.



To commemorate their grand opening, Heiress Schaefer online customers will receive 20% off any purchase made December 8-16, 2012 (Coupon Code: HSG0100) and free shipping on all orders over 200.00. This should make shopping for lingerie gifts a pleasurable experience in every way.



Heiress Schaefer lingerie provides clients around the world with the most elegant and sophisticated lingerie in the world. They strive to bring their clientele the most seductive and exclusive intimate apparel from Europe & Australia’s top designers. Whether customers are looking for the perfect piece for a special occasion or the best in gorgeous everyday underwears, they promise to make each client feel stunning and exceptionally unique.



