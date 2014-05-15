Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Put your produce into production this gardening season by learning home food preservation. Spring is an excellent time to learn heirloom skills like home canning before the glut of fruits and vegetables overwhelms gardeners in the summer and fall.



Avid home gardener and local food supporter Tracy Falbe is the author of the ebook The Home Canning Guide for Everyone Who Eats. This short how-to guide lets people quickly learn how to use a boiling water bath and a pressure canner.



“I urge everyone interested in healthy food and food security to learn home canning,” Falbe said.



The author understands that people get intimidated by the process because she was that way when she started home canning eight years ago.



“The skills are very simple actually, and millions of people have safely canned food for generations,” Falbe said.



Her short guide contains all the necessary directions for making jam, relish, pickles, fruit, applesauce, soup, and tomato sauce in a concise and easy-to-read style.



The benefits of home canning are numerous and include increased nutrition and superior flavor.



“You absolutely are not going to find jams, relishes, fruit, or tomato sauces at the super market that taste as good as what you will make in your own kitchen,” Falbe said.



Home canning also enables people to increase their support of local food economies. They can preserve food from their own gardens and buy in-season produce at farmers’ markets. Money spent on food from local sources enhances the local economy by keeping money in the area instead of sending it to remotely-located food processing and retailing corporations. In addition to the economic benefit, locally sourced food also has a lower carbon footprint, which means that less pollution was created during production because the food did not have to be shipped across the continent.



“I also gain increased peace of mind about the food I preserve at home because I know exactly what is in the jar and if it was organically grown or not,” Falbe said.



The Home Canning Guide for Everyone Who Eats is sold as a printable PDF ebook at Falbe Publishing for $0.99 and is available worldwide. Additionally it is sold at many ebook retailers including Amazon, Nook, iBooks, and Kobo.



About Falbe

Falbe lives in Battle Creek, Michigan. Her publishing company has been in business since 2005 and produces her fiction and nonfiction books and ebooks.