Hekman Furniture Introduces Latest Trends in Traditional Furniture

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Hekman Furniture, a century old name in furniture, has introduced a new furniture pieces in its collections to keep it abreast with the latest trends in traditional furniture. Despite of being such an old company and a part of big group of Howard Miller furniture, Hekman has maintained the innovation in furniture design.



Copley Square collection holds to the standards of the craftsmen whose hands created objects of beauty that graced the stately homes of Boston's Copley Square. Copley's beauty is accentuated in the very woods that form each piece. Yew wood, ebony, tulipwood, inlays, and perfectly matched crotch mahogany veneers present the artistry and craftsmanship that are still so highly prized in furniture today.



Hyannis Retreat is a casual collection with classic lines, soft curves and delicate details. The light cherry and whitewash finishes give these balanced pieces appealing warmth, reminiscent of Louis XV and patina finishes. Inlaid walnut striping adds definition to fine rogue cherry veneers. Whether placed in a country cottage, or a well-designed room, Hyannis Retreat will feel right at home.



Canyon Retreat harkens back to Old World charms of Spain and other Southern European regions. It exudes a relaxed look with its random planking and wool waxed finish, yet there is much attention to detail with its incised carvings, extensive base moldings and built-up leg construction. It concludes with the grandeur of the high "mansion-esque" beds with their sweeping scale that makes any home a castle.



Rue De Bac stunning collection is inspired by French Provincial styles — very rustic, very warm, deeply cozy and extremely appealing. An aspect of this rural style is the extensive use of natural materials and wood details. Each piece features distinctive architecture such as rustic beams, stone details, heavy metal accessories and the use of contrasting light and dark tones.



Combining 19th Century design with 21st Century function, the Arts and Crafts Collection exemplifies the call of the craftsman, with exacting detail to design, rich oak solids and veneers, walnut butterfly inlays, exposed joinery, and a hand-rubbed waxy finish.



This sophisticated collection of Metropolis finely crafted furnishings is a feast for the eyes. Metropolis' visual appeal is due to its simple curved cases, a beautiful finish, and rich details of striped mahogany and rosewood veneers. All combined, it's a fresh style of contemporary furnishings with roots in the classics.



This grand collection of Castilian is inspired by the Old World charm and influences of historic Spain. Each piece perfectly blends the elements of scale and finish—crafted of white mahogany, teak and alder, patiently planed, carefully fitted and then, hand-rubbed with a lustrous bee's wax finish. Each table, console, bed or chest is a masterpiece to behold. From the bountifully lush region of Castile, these grandly scaled pieces that once graced manor houses, now rightfully find a place in your home.



European Legacy combines several traditional European styles to create a fresh, casual collection of occasional, dining room, bedroom, home office, and home entertainment furnishings. You may recognize elements from Neoclassic to French provincial, and even 18th and 19th century English.



Imagine a place where Coastal European Traditional meets American Casual Rustic. This is the inspiration behind Ponderosa, a handsome collection that is casual and relaxed, generously scaled, blending the comfort of a modern lifestyle with an old world flavor. Elements include classically-inspired “ball and trumpet” turned legs with thick, planked tops, and a heavily distressed finish, accented with antique brass finished hardware.



Havana is inspired by the palaces and courtyards of old world Spain when it was a presence in the new world of Cuba and South Florida. Many items are generously scaled as in the past to fill open-air living spaces. Heavy distressing and burnishing is applied to detailed Mahogany solids and veneers to recreate the look and feel of furniture aged by the warm sea air. Create your own old world style with Havana.



Tuscan Estates is collection that reflects the craftsmanship and time honored techniques of artisans from Tuscany featuring thick, hand-planed veneers randomly laid in horizontal and diagonal patterns, then hand rubbed with bee’s wax to reflect the patina of an old planked floor.



