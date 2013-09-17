Helena Montana Fans of Lawyer Marketing Services, and G3 Development, Prefer LawyerMarketing.com's Fun FindLaw.com Solutions over Other Attorney Marketing Services in Indianapolis Indiana USA: Contact a Lawyer Marketing Expert!

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going on line to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn how to use social media correctly then they’ll understand what the market is looking for and where they are looking.



To sum up:



For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



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G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



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