Helical Content from Axioinc Storms Computer Spyware

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The increasingly well known Helical Knowledge team of Bob Turner and James Helders today release Axioinc.com, applying their Helical Content methodology to the IT industry, catapulting this to becoming the de facto go-to site for everyone with a problem with their computer; whether PC, laptop or tablet. Without going into too much detail on the unique content construction methodology, this enables the reader to dib in at any level, and literally pick up more information from this new-form content structure; the more they read. As such, Axioinc.com is suitable for computer users who have only very little time to browse and skip read, and for whom the site enables taking up the key points needed surprisingly quickly. But the helical depth of the articles themselves, coupled with the site’s overall breadth, then allows the user with a little more time to pick up everything they need to know, simply by reading further into each article, and also more widely across the site.



Spot the Difference



Axioinc has now become every computer user’s friend in a storm, being able to provide everything a user who may have a spyware or virus problem needs to know, but more effectively. Asked what the real difference is here, Bob Turner said that; “in a nutshell, the info is top drawer, but the details of how our readers pick that up through reading through the actual text, whilst a complex formula, simply makes it more progressively digestible. In other words, it’s scientifically organised, such that a casual skip reader picks up more, and for those who have just a little extra time, a more detailed read arms them with reference level information.”



All personal computer problems are covered, whatever they may be. There are even sections on what the reaction might be to a laptop running slowly, and what may be likely to happen without further insight into the full picture of what is wrong. There are actions that can be taken straight way, so that within 5 minutes for a user who is rushed, immediate and safe steps can be taken to start the proper and vital diagnosis, and even one or two possible quick fixes. Gotchas and unsafe steps are spelt out clearly, so that visitors to Axioinc with a problem are hopefully saved from actually making that problem worse.



Alternatives



A computer user’s alternatives are also what Axioinc is all about presenting. Viruses, spyware, and malware are all uninvited software routines which enter a computer and run against the user’s wishes, and Axioinc actually spells out the differences between these and all the rather different adware, which is even sometimes downloaded with user agreement. Diagnosis to help the user understand what is affecting their computer, early steps to take straight away, and all the alternatives to tackle the problem in greater depth, are all presented sequentially and logically. Alternative solutions include background information helpful to the user before considering alternative products to deal with their problem, what these products attempt to do, how they actually work, and their sensible limitations. Options to stop or limit recurrence are also covered, together with some suggestions around if for whatever reason, the user needs to, or chooses to buy a new machine. It’s just good to start from the position of understanding exactly what the current problem is and what the alternatives are though.



About Axioinc.com

Axioinc.com is an information site, developed using specialised Helical Content methodology. With in depth content accessible to all, it is the go-to place for those with slow, infected computers. For more details visit http://www.axioinc.com