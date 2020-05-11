Helical Screw Blowers Market Is Projections 2024 : Top Players Are Gardner Denver, Inc., Atlas Copco, Universal Blower Pac, Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co. Ltd., Chandler Equipment

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- The helical screw blowers market is likely to grow substantially due to increasing product usage in the cement industry. Across the cement industry, helical screw blowers are used for aeration of raw materials; combustion of kiln, air, and burner; and blending raw meal. Owing, in part, to this business avenue, helical screw blowers industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of more than 6.0% over the forecast timeframe.



The infrastructure sector in India utilizes cement not bitumen for constructing new road projects since cement is known to be cheaper and more durable in comparison to bitumen. The domestic cement consumption in India has climbed up to 275 million tons (MT) in 2017 from 165.6 MT in 2011. This demand would further drive the market growth for rotary screw blowers in the cement industry. According to the latest research, the global helical screw blowers market size is estimated to surpass $ 1.15 billion mark by 2024.



The food sector represents a significant demand for the product for transportation of bulk materials through pneumatic conveyance. The market for rotary screw blowers is mainly driven by growing demand for high-performance blowers from the food processing industry. The industry optimizes these systems for food plant in order to lessen wastage as well as to manage the energy at mill.



The blowers generally does not need 320 horsepower electricity and typically uses 120 horsepower electricity to function, thereby leading to reduction in maintenance cost and effective energy saving for food processing industries. Citing an example, General Mill, which is a leading food manufacturing establishment, in 2016, observed nearly $13.5 million in terms of energy saving owing to the installation of blowers in its food processing plants.



The components and parts manufacturers of screw blowers need specific designs for their structural complexity. The steps involved in the manufacturing, namely designing, testing, and finally quality checking are often time consuming which reflects on the product price structure. Thus, this capital-intensive and complex process of manufacturing is likely to hamper the industry growth over the forthcoming time period.



In terms of drive, the direct driven blowers are effective in terms of saving energy and maintenance in comparison to belt driven blowers. The belt driven blowers need constant belt adjustment, because of this the direct driven blowers are mainly utilized in various end-user industrial like food, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical and chemical among others by 2024.



The end-user segment namely the chemical and petrochemical will grow at a considerable pace with a noteworthy CAGR through the projected time period. These industries often need rotary screw blowers carrying raw materials as well as condensing volatile gases in chemical refineries. The gases include natural, hydrogen, chlorine, nitrogen gas, etc. Moreover, the industries of food & pharmaceuticals, power, and steel plant have also shown substantial growth with regards to both revenue and volume in 2017 and will continue to show appreciative growth.



The MEA region will showcase high growth potential in the coming years since a number of key oil & gas firms are located in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Additionally, ongoing projects related to construction across the region would further encourage the cement demand in the coming years. Citing an example, the expansion of the Dubai-based airport, Dubai World Central, was valued at approximately $33 billion and is considered to be one of the largest projects in Dubai which is authorized by the DAA.



The Majid Al Futtaim firm back in May 2016, had invested nearly $8.2 billion so as to build 10 supermarkets and city center malls, 28 cinemas, and six hotels in UAE in the coming decade. The overall growth patterns in the construction industry of the region would make a positive impact on the rotary screw blowers industry in MEA in the coming years.



All in all, apart from some restraints caused by the complex manufacturing process of the products, the above-mentioned factors are likely to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for helical screw blowers industry players. Performance System III, Inc., Chandler Equipment, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, Zhengzhou Qugong Machinery Equipment, Atlas Copco, Universal Blower, Gardner Denver, Swam Pneumatics Pvt, and Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd. among others are the key players operating in the helical screw blowers market.



