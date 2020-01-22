Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Helicobacter pylori infect at least half of the world's population, and most of the infected people (>70%) are asymptomatic, whereas <30% are symptomatic.

2. Helicobacter pylori infection prevalence increased rapidly with age at one per cent per year for the overall population.

3. The overall prevalence of Helicobacter pylori was 56.9%, increasing sharply in middle age from 29.8% in those aged 30–34 to over 59% in those aged 45 or older.



Key benefits of the report

1. Helicobacter Pylori Infection market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Helicobacter Pylori Infection epidemiology and Helicobacter Pylori Infection market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Helicobacter Pylori Infection market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Helicobacter Pylori Infection market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Helicobacter Pylori Infection market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Helicobacter Pylori Infection market.



"The causes of Helicobacter pylori are more than 90% of duodenal ulcers and 80% of gastric ulcers."



The current Helicobacter pylori infection therapeutic market for the treatment is dependent on Proton Pump Inhibitors and Potassium-competitive acid blockers. In the case of infection, a person has to take a combination of two different antibiotics, together with a drug that reduces stomach acid. There is no prevention available for this infection, and all the treatment approaches are focused on eliminating the bacterial infection from the body in a shorter period. The therapeutic strategy that is offered as the initial course (first-line) to patients with diagnosed Helicobacter pylori infection provides the highest chance for eradication overall. Therefore, the first-line eradication therapy plays a vital role in the cure of Helicobacter pylori infection.



Clarithromycin (a macrolide) has been an essential constituent of Helicobacter pylori infection eradication therapy. However, proton pump inhibitor (PPI)-clarithromycin-based triple therapy with PPI, clarithromycin, and amoxicillin (or metronidazole where its resistance rate is low) is now recommended as the first-line eradication therapy only when clarithromycin resistance is below 15%. Recently in November 2019, the US FDA approved Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin, and rifabutin) delayed-release capsules for Helicobacter pylori infection treatment in adults. The product is anticipated to be launched in the first quarter of 2020. On similar terms, Vonoprazan which is approved in Japan for the indication is an emerging state in the US and Europe. Since gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, and recurrence of infection cause severe morbidity, most of the marketed drugs are approved to treat these manifestations.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Helicobacter Pylori Infection treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Vonoprazan

2. K-Cab

3. MTAN Inhibitors

And many others



The key players in Helicobacter Pylori Infection market are:

1. Redhill Biopharma

2. Phatom Pharma

3. CJ HealthCare

4. AzurRx

5. BioPharma



And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Helicobacter pylori infection Market Overview at a Glance

3. Helicobacter pylori infection Disease Background and Overview

4. Helicobacter pylori infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Helicobacter pylori infection Country-Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Helicobacter pylori infection Treatments and Medical Practices

7. Helicobacter pylori infection Marketed Products

7.1. NEXIUM (esomeprazole magnesium): AstraZeneca

7.2. ACIPHEX (rabeprazole sodium): Eisai Pharmaceuticals

8. Helicobacter pylori infection Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Talicia (RHB-105): Redhill Biopharma (for EU-5 and Japan)

8.3. Vonoprazan: Phatom Pharma (for US and EU5)

8.4. K-Cab: CJ Healthcare

8.5. MTAN Inhibitors: AzurRx BioPharma

9. Helicobacter pylori infection Market Size

10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. Germany Market Size

10.3. France Market Size

10.4. Italy Market Size

10.5. Spain Market Size

10.6. United Kingdom Market Size

10.7. Japan Market Size

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Helicobacter pylori infection Report Methodology

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight



