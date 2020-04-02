Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Helicobacter Pylori Market is expected to exceed USD 560 million by 2025. The rising prevalence of gastric ulcer across the globe is leading toward the adoption of non-invasive diagnostics solutions.



Some major findings of the helicobacter pylori market report include:

- The leading factors contributing significantly to development of market are increase in geriatric population & growing cases of numerous infectious diseases

- Urea breath test is gaining popularity for its rapid diagnostics capability, safety and high sensitivity for detecting H. pylori infection. An approximate one of six entities infected with H. pylori are likely to develop peptic ulcer disorder.



Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4408



- Major players operating in the helicobacter pylori market market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Gulf Coast Scientific, Meridian Biosciences, Quidel Corporation and Thermo Fisher

- The companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced diagnostics kits

- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. Has announced that the China Food and Drug Administration has permitted Exalenz to initiate marketing and selling its BreathID Hp Lab System for detection of H. pylori bacteria



Technological advancements & innovations in H. pylori infection testing results in greater consumer satisfaction that will accelerate market growth. H. pylori is prominently found in patients suffering from gastric and duodenal ulcers. Guidelines of American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) recommend diagnostic tests to confirm eradication of H. pylori with prior to prescribing a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) for patients with no alarm symptoms such as gastrointestinal bleeding, odynophagia, early satiety, anemia, progressive dysphagia, vomiting, gastrointestinal cancer. Etc. Thus, soaring occurrence of symptoms associated with gastric ulcers will fuel the business expansion. Furthermore, escalating demand for diagnostics at relatively lower prices will augment the industry growth in the forthcoming years.



A number of non-invasive tests such as urea breath test (UBT), stool antigen test (SAT) are chosen over invasive methods that includes usage of endoscopy for biopsy. Serology test is comparatively less expensive option for detection of H. pylori infection. It is specifically suitable for testing large numbers, while UBT delivers accurate results. UBT has advantage of being free from sampling error, since the whole stomach is involved. It detects only current infection, thus confirming successful eradication of H. pylori after treatment. For instance, American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) recommends non-invasive active testing methods such as urea breath test and stool antigen test. Thereby, benefits such as rapid diagnosis coupled with availability of cost-effective testing kits are responsible for rising adoption of non-invasive methods contributing to the overall market growth.



Make Inquiry about this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/4408



Point-of-care testing is less expensive and gives accurate results in short time span. The firms operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced diagnostics kits. The new product development for H. pylori testing is expected to propel growth of market in coming years. Persons with one or more disease conditions are usually at more risk and require early disease detection and management. Easy availability of various invasive & non-invasive devices suitable to patients according to their physiological features and high accessibility of POC testing will aid the segmental growth. Moreover, the rising initiatives by various government organizations to control target diseases and reduce the disease burden would positively impact on point of care testing industry growth.



The Middle East and Africa H. pylori testing market accounted for significant growth and is assessed to witness a considerable CAGR of 7.9% by 2025. The expansion is attributed to progress in healthcare facilities, development in infrastructure and growing public expenditure on the treatment of H. pylori infections in the region. Conferring to the United Nations, EMBASE & MEDLINE databases, in 2015, Africa had maximum prevalence of 70% of H. pylori infection. Also, the growing prevalence of cancer and peptic ulcers in this region is expected to drive market growth over the forthcoming years. Additionally, rising involvement of government to promote training of human resources available for H. pylori testing solutions will positively impact regional expansion during the forecast period.



At present, various firms have developed sequencing and analysis instruments. Escalating demand for adoption of advanced technologies coupled with rising number of firms offering innovative H. pylori testing solutions will augment market expansion. Few of the prominent players operating in Helicobacter pylori testing industry are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Quidel Corporation, Meridian Biosciences and Thermo Fisher. Market players are involved in various strategic alliances such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations with other contributors to acquire significant revenue shares and competitive advantage over other market players. For instance, in October 2018, DiaSorin and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. strategically collaborated to sell DiaSorin's FDA-cleared Helicobacter pylori stool antigen test to identify H. pylori for use on its automated LIAISON platform under the Meridian brand name worldwide.